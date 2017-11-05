5 Oct, Chitwan: CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ today said the left alliance has been forged to bring stable government and prosperity, while stressing the need for the country to pursue development by forming a stable government.

He was inaugurating the office of left alliance mobilisation in the district. Dahal who has registered his candidacy for the House of Representatives elections from Chitwan constituency 3, said his filing candidacy aims to lead the country, and carry out development activities and bring prosperity in Chitwan in particular.