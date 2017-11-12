12 Nov, Chitwan: CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that stable government and prosperous country should be built to fulfil the dreams of leader late Girija Prasad Koirala.

Addressing an election gathering organised at Mangalpur of Chitwan constituency no 3 today, Chairman Dahal argued that he has the responsibility to fulfil the dream of late Koirala as he and late Koirala had signed the Comprehensive Peace Accord. “I urge the Nepali Congress cadres to vote me for nation building remembering Girija Prasad Koirala,” he said.

Saying the stable government of the communists would bring drastic change in the country, the CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman expressed commitment to bring changes in Chitwan within five years. He, however, suggested the NC to move ahead by forging greater democratic unity.

Chairman Dahal said that he is contesting in the election to the House of Representatives from Chitwan to make Chitwan a model of the country through development and prosperity. RSS