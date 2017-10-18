18 Oct, Rolpa: Chief Justice Gopal Prasad Parajuli has said a strong judiciary is a pre-condition for accelerating development.

Inaugurating a new building of the Rolpa District Court amidst a programme here today, the CJ viewed the society where people followed rules would become prosperous.

According to him, modernisation of judiciary is his priority and initiatives are underway for a ‘smart judiciary’. He underlined the need of connecting courts with modern technology to ensure fast and prompt service delivery.

The construction of a new infrastructure cost Rs 34.7 millions, as informed by court judge Basudevlal Shrestha on the occasion. It took over five years against the projection of two years to complete the construction of the 16-room building as its contractor failed to carry out works on time.

Judicial Council members Padam Prasad Baidik and Ram Prasad Sitaula and SC chief registrar Nahakul Subedi were present at the programme. RSS