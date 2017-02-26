Students’ protest upsets FSU candidate nomination process

26 Feb, Kathmandu: The Free Student Union (FSU) elections’ candidate nomination process on Saturday took an unexpected turn following different student unions’ protests at the Tribhuvan University and its affiliate campuses.

The nominations were filed at a measly 21 campuses out of a total of 60 campuses affiliated to the TU.

TU Rector Sudha Tripathi shared that only some of the campuses within the Kathmandu Valley went ahead with the nomination process while a majority of the campuses remained shut after students padlocked them.

Netra Bikram Chand aligned All Nepal National Independent Student Union (Revolutionary) has also been obstructing the nomination process.

Meanwhile, students representing the All Nepal National Free Student Union (ANNFSU) close to CPN (UML) and Nepal Student Union (NSU) aligned to Nepali Congress clashed at the Ratna Rajya Laxmi Campus at the Exhibition Road over the candidates' nomination.