Students receive 15 days’ holiday in Rukum’s community schools

8 Jan, Rukum: All the community schools in the district have closed down for 15 days after a surge in the cold wave and a dip in temperature.

The plummeting temperature is taking a toll on the students from the poor economic background, and as they do not have warm clothes to put on the schools were closed, according to District Education Office.

The students were given 15 days of holiday which will be adjusted in the summer holidays as per the school calendar, District Education Officer, Purna Bahadur Achhami said. Meanwhile, the private and boarding schools are still running in the district despite the cold and because they have warmer clothes to put on to fend off the cold.

There area a total of 650 community schools in Rukum. The chill rain followed by snowfall has affected normal life in the district with minimal employees in government offices showing up for work.