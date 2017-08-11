11 August, Gaur (Rautahat): Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has arrested sub-engineer of District Education Office, Rautahat, with bribe on Friday.

The arrested is Lalan Kumar Singh. A team from Hetauda Regional Office of CIAA arrested Singh from BP Chowk along with Rs 35,000 taken as bribe.

Singh was arrested while he was taking the bribe from former principal of Shree Secondary School, Madhopur, Ramudar Yadav. Singh had asked for the bribe, so that he could release the third tranche amount for the construction of school building.

He has been sent to the CIAA Regional Office, Hetauda, for further investigation. RSS