Supreme Court disqualifies Lokman Singh to stay as CIAA Chief any more

8 Jan, Kathmandu: The Supreme Court has issued a verdict on Sunday disqualifying the suspended Chief of the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA), Lokman Singh Karki, to stay in the post any more.



A full bench comprising Justices Ishwori Prasad Khatiwada, Dr Anand Mohan Bhattarai and Anil Kumar Sinha decided that appointment of Lokman Singh Karki as CIAA Chief was unconstitutional.

Advocate Om Prakash Aryal had filed a writ petition at SC arguing that Karki’s appointment as Chief of the anti-graft body, CIAA, was against the constitution.