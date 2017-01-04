Supreme Court’s verdict saves country from division: UML leader Nepal

4 Jan, Kathmand: CPN-UML leader Madhav Kumar Nepal today said the verdict of the Supreme Court regarding the constitution amendment proposal has saved the country from division.

The apex court in its verdict stated that it is up to Parliament to decide on the constitution amendment proposal registered in Parliament.A writ had been filed earlier in the apex court seeking a stay order on the matter.

“The verdict of the court is a welcome decision. The step of the government to split Province 5 is against the mandate of the people,” said the former Prime Minister.

He was speaking at an interaction organised by Press Chautari Nepal as part of a people’s demonstration to be organised by nine opposition political parties including the UML on January 6.

Leader Nepal also urged the government to implement the constitution and go for all three levels of the elections by putting the constitution amendment on hold.

Likewise on the occasion, UML Vice Chairperson Asta Laxmi Shakya urged the government to revoke the constitution amendment proposal, terming it unconstitutional, against people’s mandate and a step to disintegrate the country.

Also, Press Chautari Chairman Ganesh Basnet urged all nine opposition political parties to make the people’s demonstration a success. RSS