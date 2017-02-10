Swasthani Bratakatha concludes on Friday

10 Feb, Kathmandu: The month-long Shree Swasthani Bratakatha that begins every year on the full-moon of Poush, the ninth month of Nepali calendar, is concluding on Friday, the full-moon of Magh.

Considered as auspicious especially for married women to pray for the prosperous lives of their husbands, the religious Hindu festival is devoted to goddess Shree Swasthani.

Unmarried women also observe the month-long fast during the festival with the expectation of the blessings for suitable marriage partner.

During the one month’s period, the holy story book- Swasthani- is read out twice a day. The devotees take a holy bath in the morning, wear clean clothes, trim nails, and take austere meals after reading the book.