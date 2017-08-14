14 August, Gorkha: Swine flu has been detected in three persons from Gankhu and two from Laxmi Bazaar here in the district.

The five tested positive for the virus after District Public Health Office (DPHO) decided to send the blood samples to the National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu for examinations after multiple patients were treated for cough and cold within a week.

The test detected the deadly H1N1 Swine Flu virus in five of the patients. DPHO Epidemiology Section’s Chief, Nani Babu Dani, said the test was held after around a hundred patients continued to suffer from cough and cold for a long period. RSS