28 July, Kathmandu: Talks held between the representatives of agitating Prof Dr Govinda KC and government team at the Ministry of Education in Singha Durbar on Friday to address the former’s demands ended with a note to continue it on Saturday.

The senior orthopaedic surgeon is staging fast-unto-death at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) for the 11th time, demanding an end to aberrations and anomalies prevailing in the medical sector of the country.

His major demand for this time protest figures the earliest endorsement of Medical Education Act from the parliament.

The government team comprises Secretaries at the Office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education and is coordinated by the Secretary at Education Minister, Shanta Bahadur Shrestha.

The team has said that since the demand of Dr KC is related to parliament and university, coordination would be held among the concerned bodies and the talks with Dr KC would be continued on Saturday.

The team held a meeting with the protesting medico. RSS