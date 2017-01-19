Talks on with foreign missions for securing Nepali migrant workers’ rights: Minister

19 Jan, Chitwan: Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat has said the incumbent government was committed to improving relations with important countries where the government has not been able to train its attention.

Talking to journalists here today, he said the government was taking initiatives to work together with important countries where the government has not been able to train its focus on but that are important from development point of view by improving relations with them.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs also stated that consultations were on with foreign missions for the protection of the rights and welfare of the Nepali migrant workers in certain countries.

In a different context, he said ‘street politics’ is becoming more assertive in the country of late and this does not bode well for the country. The Minister added that consensus would be forged among the parties on the issue of constitution amendment.

Minister Mahat also said the local body and province elections were imperative for constitution implementation, adding the country’s development would take momentum if the local body elections are held in April to mid-May. RSS