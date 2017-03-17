Talks between ruling parties, Morcha positive

17 March, Kathmandu: The talks held between the ruling parties and United Democratic Madhesi Front (UDMF) at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday has turned positive, as claimed by the ruling party leaders.

However, the leaders of the agitating UDMF have told that the discussion was not much fruitful but have opined to resolve the crisis through talks.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has proposed the UDMF leaders to go for the polls by ending the existing deadlock despite the agitating leaders reiterated their stance to finalize the issue of constitution amendment proposal.

PM Dahal has asked the UDMF leaders to participate in the polls by keeping the amendment proposal still.

After the meeting, Nepali Congress leader Krishna Prasad Sitaula said that the meeting with the UDMF leaders was very positive and hoped that the crisis would be resolved.”Our bottom line is solution of the problems.

All can be brought on board and we are confident that elections would be held,” Sitaula shared.

However, UDMF leader Upendra Yadav said that the issue would not be resolved until the delineation of the province is corrected. RSS