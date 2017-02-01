Task force to monitor housing standards

1 Feb, Kathmandu: The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has formed a seven-member task force to monitor the compliance of building construction in town area and check irregularities in this sector.

A meeting coordinated by Chief of Housing License Division, Ram Karki on Wednesday took the decision to that effect. The task force members are Hikmat Singh, Kedar Karki, Kundan Aryal, Bikalpa Acharya and Jeevan Regmi while Bir Bahadur Karki is designated as member secretary of the task force.

Meanwhile, the KMC has issued letter to the vendors operating business in public land to submit certificate of legal base. RSS