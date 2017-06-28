28 June, Kathmandu: CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli said tearing ballot papers would weaken democracy.

During a programme organized by Madan Bhandari Foundation to mark the 66th birth anniversary of then General Secretary of CPN-ML, Chairman Oli said the people’s multi-party democracy propounded by Bhandari had finely incorporated the idea of empowering local governments.

On the occasion, Nepali Congress leader Dr Ram Sharan Mahat appreciated the farsightedness of late leader Bhandari.

CPN (Maoist-Centre) Narayan Kaji Shrestha said the local levels empowered with rights with social justice would be the solid foundation of building prosperous Nepal.

Also speaking at the programme, Federal Socialist Forum’s Chief Whip Dr Shivaji Yadav underscored the need for election in the country so as to establish people as the centre of power.

Similarly, Madheshi Janadhikar Forum (Lokatantrik) leader Jitendra Dev reminisced his involvement in the task force formed by the UML leaders’ Bhandari as a member and argued that the real honour to the people’s leaders Bhandari could be accorded by ensuring development and prosperity.

Likewise, the Foundation awarded comedian duo Sitaram Kattel aka Dhurmus and Kunjana Ghimire aka Suntali, also the founders of Dhurmus-Suntali Foundation, with the Madan Bhandari Rastriya Puraskar for this year.

The award carries a purse of Rs 100,000 each.

On the occasion, Foundation’s Chair Usha Kiran Bhandari shed light on the contributions made by the late leader Bhandari, also her father, for the establishment of the democratic system in the country. RSS