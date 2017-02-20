Thapa elected RPP Chair

20 Feb, Kathmandu: Kamal Thapa has been elected the Chair of Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP).

Thapa obtained 2,804 against 251 of his rival Pradeep Bikram Rana in the vote count held under the unity general convention.

According to party Spokesperson Rajaram Shrestha, 3,136 of total votes cast were valid while 81 invalid.

Chairperson-elect Thapa said that he would end factional feud in the party paying respect to the party cadres. He also pledged to unite the party and establish its important role in the national politics.

The election for the central member is taking place on Tuesday.