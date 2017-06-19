19 June, Khajura (Banke): Home Minister Janardan Sharma has expressed the confidence that Rastriya Janata Party Nepal would take part in the third phase of local level elections.

Inaugurating the regional security seminar organised by the Home Ministry in Nepalgunj on Monday, he said that the implementation of the new constitution would accelerate after the third phase of elections on September 18.

The Home Minister also shared that additions would be made to the central security plan on the matter of security situation and problems in the six districts in the region.

The seminar will end with a special plan targeting the elections.