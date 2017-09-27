27 Sept, Kathmandu: Results of September 18 third phase of local level elections have been announced at 134 levels out of 136 of eights districts in Province No 2.

According to the latest election results updates provided by the Joint Election Operation Centre (JEOC) based in the Election Commission, now only the final results of two levels–Birgunj Metropolitan City and Rajbiraj Municipality–are awaited.

So far the Nepali Congress has won the elections (mayor/ chief) at 40 levels, Federal Socialist Forum at 25 levels and CPN (Maoist Centre) at 21 levels.

Similarly, the Rastriya Janata Party Nepal has secured its positions at 24 levels, CPN (UML) at 18, Nepal Democratic Forum at three and Nepali Janata Dal at two levels.

The Naya Shakti Nepal has opened its account at one level. RSS