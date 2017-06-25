25 June, Ilam: CPN (UML) senior leader Jhalanath Khanal has said that third round of local-level election should be held immediately as people are very excited towards the election.

Addressing the election gathering held at Kanyam of Suryodaya Municipality today, leader Khanal blamed that the election of province no 2 was postponed due to weakness of the government.

He expressed the view that the country would move ahead towards the economic prosperity after local-level election.

Also the former Prime Minister, Khanal stressed the need of developing touristic infrastructure as Ilam is one of the touristic hubs of Nepal, which helps for the economic prosperity of the country. RSS