2 August, Kathmandu: The meeting today of the Legislature-Parliament endorsed three bills related to the National Dalit Commission, the National Inclusion Commission and the Indigenous Nationalities Commission.

The bills along with a report on it received from the social justice and human rights committee were unanimously passed by today’s meeting.

Also today, the Racial Discrimination and Untouchability (crime and punishment) first amendment bill, 2074 B.S. was tabled. The meeting also endorsed the proposal made by the Speaker to change some members in various committees under the parliament.

The Legislature-Parliament shall meet next at 1:00 pm on August 4.