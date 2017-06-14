14 June, Kathmandu: Three labourers were buried to death while laying drinking water pipes in the Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Circle Swayambhu.

The clay deposited on the side of the pit suddenly fell on the workers suffocating them to death at Shitapaila Chowk of Ward No 14 of Kathmandu Metropolis at about 2:00 am. The pipes were being laid for the Melamchi drinking water project.

The deceased have been identified as Santosh Das, 19, from Kachan VDC-3; Shyam Sundar Ram, 19, of Banaula VDC-2 from Saptari district and 47-year old Tej Prasad KC from Nanglibag VDC-8 of Parbat district, said Police Inspector Bishnu Dip Basyal.

After the accident, the victims’ bodied were dug out and taken to TU Teaching Hospital for a post-mortem. Further investigation into the incident is going on, added police. RSS