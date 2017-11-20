20 Nov, Surunga, Jhapa: The District Police Office, Jhapa has arrested three people on the charge of their involvement in activities directed at foiling the upcoming House of Representatives and State Assembly elections.

They are the local leaders and cadres of the Biplav-led Nepal Communist Party, Deputy Superintendent of Police Bishnu KC said. Those arrested are Devi Prasain, the party’s people’s government chief for Kankai municipality, the party’s district committee member Santosh Katuwal aka Saugat and another district member Lila Bahadur Lawoti. They were arrested on Sunday.