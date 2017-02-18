Three dead in different incidents in Bhaktapur

18 Feb, Bhaktapur: A pedestrian was killed in a road accident at Lokanthali-6 in Bhaktapur district on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Prem Krishna Maharjan, 39, of Madhyapurthimi Municipality-16.

Police Inspector at Metropolitan Police Circle, Thimi, Rewati Pokharel, said that the incident took place when a van (Ba 8 Cha 8830) hit Maharjan when he was returning home after selling vegetables. Maharjan died while undergoing treatment at Madhyapur Hospital.

Similarly, Anamol Goul, 18, of Jammu-Kashmir of India, MBBS second year student of Kathmandu Medical College, Duwakot, was found dead in the college on Saturday, added Police Inspector Pokharel.

Likewise, Ashish Magar, 24, of Khangsang VDC-6 in Sindhuli, currently living at Anantalingeshwor Municipality-5 was found dead on Saturday. All three bodies have been taken to Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj, for post mortem. RSS