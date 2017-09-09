9 Sept, Chitwan: Three people were killed and 27 others were injured when two passenger buses collided with each other at Piple Bazaar on the East-West highway in eastern Chitwan this afternoon.

Fifteen among the injured are in serious condition, according to police.

According to the District Police Office, Chitwan, the bus (Na 5 Kha 8706) heading towards Birgunj from Narayangadh and another bus (Na 6 Kha 9125) coming from the opposite direction collided head-on.

The victims include two men and one woman. Their names and addresses have not yet been ascertained. Those injured in the mishap are undergoing treatment at Chitwan Medical College, College of Medical Sciences and Bharatpur Hospital in Chitwan, police stated. RSS