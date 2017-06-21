21 June, Kathmandu: Three election commissioners have been deployed to take stock of preparations for the second round of local level- elections. The polls will take place on June 28 at the total 334 local levels of 35 districts under Province 1, 5 and 7.

As per the deployment, Election Commissioner Narendra Dahal will look after districts like Udayapur, Sunsari, Dhankuta, Morang, Jhapa, Ilam, Panchthar and Taplejung under Province 1.

Likewise, Ishwari Prasad Poudyal will take charge of Dang, Rolpa, Rukum, Pyuthan, Bardiya, Banke, Rupandehi, Kapilvastu, Palpa, Gulmi and Nawalparasi under Province 5.

Districts like Kailali, Kanchanpur, Baitadi, Darchula, Bajhang, Bajura, Achham, Dadeldhura and Doti under Province 7 have come under Sudhir Kumar Shah. RSS