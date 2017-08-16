16 August, Kathmandu: Three major political parties have agreed to hold the federal and provincial elections on the same day.

At a meeting held at the Prime Minister’s residence, Baluwatar, on Wednesday, the three parties – Nepali Congress, CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Centre) – have decided to urge the Election Commission for holding election on the same day, shared NC general secretary Dr Sashanka Koirala after the meeting.

He said that the three parties also came to a point to hold further discussion with the Election Commission on Thursday on the technical and legal issues to that end.

UML parliamentary party deputy leader Subas Nembang said that the three parties agreed to conduct elections of both the levels by coming December 1.

Likewise, the major parties have an agreement to finalize the issue of constitution amendment by coming August 20.

Moreover, the three parties also came on the same page to hold the local level elections in the Province-2 in the stipulated date, Nembang informed. RSS