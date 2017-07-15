15 July, Kathmandu: Three houses built illegally on the banks of Bagmati river were pulled down during a Bagmati Clean-up Mega Campaign on Saturday.

The campaigners led by Jyoti Kumar Shrestha, Chief of the High Powered Committee for the Integrated Development of the Bagmati Civilisation, with the help of the District Administration Office and Kathmandu Metropolitan City destroyed the structures that belong to Dil Maya BK, Chandra Dhoj Lama and Chakra Lama, who constructed them illegally at Tripureshwor Nayapul, said the Campaign’s Spokesperson Umesh Bohara.

Meanwhile, 16 metric tonnes of garbage were extracted from the river as part of the campaign that entered the 218th week on Saturday. The campaign took place at Tripureshwor area.

The campaign was participated by people from different walks of life including Secretary of the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Welfare Khagaraj Baral, actress and ambassador to the Clean-up Campaign Manisha Koirala, a ‘Prem Geet-2’ movie team, comedian Manoj Gajurel, singer Komal Oli and Vice President of National Youth Council Madhav Prasad Dhungel among others. RSS