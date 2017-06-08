8 June, Kathmandu: Newly elected Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said completing the three-tier election on time was the top priority of his government.

Addressing an orientation programme on “local-level election mobilisation” organised here today by Nepali Congress-affiliated Nepal Student Union (NSU) on the eve of the second-phase of local level election, the Prime Minister and NC President sought support from students to ‘win’ the election.

He urged party leaders, cadres and the NSU to gear up for the second-round of election scheduled for June 28.

“Students can play a significant role in creating public wave in favour of the party in the election and I personally and in respective of the capacity of party president expect support and dedication from all NSU students towards that end.”

Also speaking on the occasion, NC senior leader Ramchandra Poudel urged NSU students to visit all districts where the second-phase election is going to be held, making people aware of their voting rights and importance of the election. He urged the party student wing to do their best to help party win the civic confidence in the election.

NSU President Nain Singh Mahar said the NSU had the felt the necessity of organising this type of programme as the party failed to see a success as per the expectation in the first-phase election. RSS