Threshold would not invite instability-Chairperson Bijukchhe

7 Feb, Bhaktapur: Nepal Workers and Peasants Party Chairperson Narayan Man Bijukchhe has said the fringe parties should be prohibited from joining the government.

He said this while inaugurating the grand educational and science exhibition beginning from Tuesday in Khwopa Higher Secondary School. The programme was organized to mark the 17th anniversary of Khwopa Higher Secondary, 15th anniversary of Khwopa College and 26th anniversary of Sharada College.

Noting that it was wrong to assert that keeping threshold would allow formation of instable government, he said arrangement should be made disallowing the fringe parties in joining the government.

“It is wrong to say that the threshold would facilitate environment for the formation of instable government. Big parties including Nepali Congress, CPN-UML and CPN (MC) have inducted the small parties to power while forming governments. These three parties should take responsibility for making the government instable”, he added.

“The big parties bring the small parties to government to nurture their interests. It is wrong to state that threshold would invite instability”, he asserted.

The process of approval of Khwopa University would move ahead soon, he said, adding the Bhaktapur people are ready to get into agitation if affiliation was not granted.