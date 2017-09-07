7 Sept, Nawalparasi: Nepali Congress (NC) general secretary Dr Sashanka Koirala has said it is the time for the country to take ahead to the pathway of prosperity.

At a programme organized by NC Nawalparasi Constiteuncy-6 at Suryapura on Wednesday, general secretary Koirala stressed that the political stability was inevitable for the country development and called for all forces to work for the prosperity of the country.

Nepal has huge potentials so the time has come to harness them for development, Dr Koirala said, adding that we all should join our hands to steer the country to the pathway of prosperity.

Likewise, Irrigation Minister Sanjaya Gautam said the irrigation related problems seen between Nepal and India would be resolved through diplomatic channels.

Meanwhile, a team comprising general secretary Koirala and Minster Gautam inspected the flood-affected areas of Nawalparasi. The team also reached Nepal-India border, Susta, and enquired about their problems. RSS