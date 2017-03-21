Toni Hagen’s book ‘decentralization and practice’ released

21 March, Kathmandu: A book ‘Decentralization and Practice’ penned by intimate Swiss friend of Nepal, Toni Hagen, has been released in the capital city on Tuesday.

The book contains the experience of Hagen during his visit and stay in Nepal and other countries as a development practitioner. It was released by Swiss Ambassador to Nepal, Jorg Giovanni Frieden.

Hagen has comprehensively mentioned his views on Nepal’s development process and democratic transition in the book. According to him, Nepal needs to make the local level more systematic as it is devising 744 local units. Various sorts of challenges would emerge with the decentralization process, he added.

Similarly, Toni Hagen’s daughter Dr Katrina said Toni Hagen has viewed that citizens in any country deserve the right to realize democracy. Only bottom up approach can serve the democracy, she argued.

Chairman of Toni Hagen Foundation, Professor Pramod Kumar Jha, also said it was Toni’s view that decentralization takes the State close to citizens.

The book is published by Himal Books. The Nepali edition of the book is edited by Basanta Thapa. RSS