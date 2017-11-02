2 Nov, Kathmandu: The nomination process for the second phase of elections to the House of Representative and State Assemblies slated for December 7 concluded peacefully in 45 districts on Thursday.

These elections are taken as the milestone for the implementation of constitution. The nomination environment remained highly excited across the country.

The candidates including most of the senior leaders of various political parties except Nepali Congress President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba reached their respective constituencies to register their nominations.

Leader Deuba registered his candidacy through his agent Ganesh Panta in Dadeldhura district. Khagraj Bhatta is contesting poll against Deuba in Dadeldhura from left alliance.

Similarly, NC senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel is contesting from Tanahun district where Govinda Raj Joshi has registered his candidacy as an independent candidate while Kisan Shrestha is contesting there as the common candidate of left alliance.

NC general secretary Dr Shashanka Koirala is contesting from Nawalparasi-1 and former general secretary Bimalendra Nidhi from Dhanusha-3. Rastriya Janata Party Nepal leader Rajendra Mahato is also contesting from Dhanusha-3.

Likewise, CPN (UML) chair and former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is contesting from Jhapa-7 while Khagendra Adhikari has registered his candidacy from NC against Oli. Similarly, UML leaders Jhalanath Khanal and Subhas Nembang are contesting from Ilam-1 and 2.

UML leader and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal and general secretary Ishwar Pokharel are contesting from Kathmandu-2 and 5, respectively.

NC’s Deepak Kuinkel and Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat are contesting from Kathmandu-2 and 5, respectively.

CPN (UML) vice chair Bamdev Gautam is contesting from Bardiya-1 where NC candidate Sanjay Gautam has registered his candidacy. Similarly, UML vice chair Bhim Rawal is contesting from Achham-1 where Bharat Kumar Swar is contesting from NC in the same constituency.

Similarly, CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is contesting from Chitwan-3 as a common candidate of the left alliance where Bikram Pandey of Rastriya Prajatantra Party (Democratic) is contesting as the common candidate from the democratic alliance.

Maoist Candidate leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha is contesting from Gorkha-2 as a common candidate of left alliance where Dr Baburam Bhattarai is contesting there as the democratic alliance candidate.

Maoist Centre leader Krishna Bahadur Mahara is contesting from Dang-2 where Raju Khanal has registered his candidacy from the NC.

MC spokesperson Pampha Bhusal is contesting from Lalitpur-3.

Likewise, Federal Socialist Forum Chair Upendra Yadav is contesting from Saptari-2 where leftist alliance candidate Umesh Kumar Yadav is in the race.

Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chair Kamal Thapa is contesting as the common candidate from democratic alliance in Makawanpur-1 where left alliance candidate Krishna Prasad Dahal is in the same field.

RJP-N presidium coordinator Mahantha Thakur is contesting from Mahottari-3 where his party’s outgoing lawmaker Chandreshwar Jha has registered his candidacy as an independent candidate.Ramesh Lamsal/ RSS