Top leaders of three major parties hold meeting

8 March, Kathmandu: Top leaders of three major political parties met to discuss contemporary political issues including the Saptari incident at the Prime Minister’s official residence on Wednesday.

During the meeting, top leaders of the main opposition party CPN (UML) and government coalition partners—Nepali Congress and CPN (Maoist Centre) discussed and contemplated on various contemporary issues, said PM’s Press Advisor Govinda Acharya.

On the occasion, PM Dahal briefed the two party leaders about the agitation of Madhesi Morcha and a memorandum handed over to the government after the Saptari incident. Saying an adverse situation has surfaced in the Madhes after Monday’s Saptari incident, the Prime Minister urged the CPN (UML) to postpone the Mechi-Mahakali Campaign for the time being, added Acharya.

In response, CPN (UML) leaders demanded security during the Campaign, calling the Saptari incident as a conspiracy.

Prime Minister Prachanda, Nepali Congress Chair Sher Bahadur Deuba, former NC General Secretary Krishna Prasad Sitoula, Home Minister Bimalendra Nidhi, CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, former Prime Ministers Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal, CPN-MC leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha among others were present in the meeting.

Earlier today, the UML leadership had met Prime Minister Prachanda demanding that the government carried out a judicial probe into the Saptari incident, while clarifying that the party had no role in the Saptari incident taking a violent turn. RSS