30 August, Kathmandu: Minister for information and Communications Mohan Bahadur Basnet has said that tourism sector should be developed for economic prosperity of the country.

At a programme organised on the occasion of 14th annual general meeting of the National Tourism Journalist Association (NATOJ) here on Wednesday, Minister Basnet said that the right information should be disseminated to attract tourists as oiutreach of true information is the main bases for tourism promotion.

He clarified that the Ministry has put forward the activities for the appointment of information envoy to impart right information in foreign countries.

The Communications Minister said that the Ministry has been working on expanding email and internet services along the tourism routes.

Minister Basnet shared information that a national workshop of all the companies working in the telecom across the nation is to be held next week with an objective of making the telecom sector easy and smooth.

On a different note, he said the government has put all-out efforts in holding all elections in the slated time for the constitution implementation.

Minister Basnet said, “The country should be taken to the path of economic prosperity by resolving political stalemate soon.”

Similarly, Board member of the Nepal Tourism Board, Rajendra Prasad Sapkota said that the role of media persons was significant for tourism development.

The NATOJ was established in 2070 BS.

On the occasion, Minister Basnet gave away ‘NATOJ Tourism Journalism Award’ to journalists.

The award recipients are news reader at Radio Nepal and senior journalist, Krishna Tamrakar, and journalist at Ratopati.Com, Raj Kumar Sigdel.T he award carries a purse of Rs 10,000 and a copper plaque.

Similarly, different personalities including entrepreneurs—Mohan Lamsal, Anil Lama, Gita Gurung, Dipendra Adhikary, Dawa Chhiri Sherpa, Pushpa Basnkota and Min Prasad Sapkota, NATOJ advisors –Manoj Kumar Shrestha and Ram Sharan Karki, journalists—Bishnu Nisthuri and Sharad Raj Subedi among others were also honoured on the occasion. RSS