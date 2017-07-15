15 July, Pokhara: Annapurna rural municipality has put high emphasis on tourism development, energy production and road network expansion for economic prosperity and development.

Unveiling the annual budget, policy and programme on Friday, Annapurna rural municipality chairperson Yubaraj Kunwar shared that Rs 286.5 million has been appropriated for the fiscal year 2074/75 BS.

Physical infrastructure development is on priority of the rural municipality, he said, adding that they have come up with the plan to construct ring road connecting all wards, expand rural road network and generate power.

“There is huge potential of water resource in the rural municipality”, he noted, adding that, the concept of ‘at least one house, one share to local people’ would be put forward while generating electric power by utilizing water resource.

Highlighting the need of tourism development in the world’s best Annapurna Trekking Route, he shared that necessary physical infrastructure would be developed for this and its publicity would be made in the global market.

On the occasion, rural municipality’s vice-chairperson Sagun Gurung, NC regional President Poshnath Sharma, CPN (Maoist Centre) district member Pushpa Poudel, former central member of RPP Kul Bahadur Gurung, among others stressed the need to open up avenues for prosperity of the rural municipality through collective efforts. RSS