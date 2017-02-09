Transitional justice mechanisms’ term extended by one year

9 Feb, Kathmandu: The government has extended the terms of the transitional mechanisms- Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), and Commission for Inquiry of Enforced Disappeared Persons (CIEDP) by one more year.

The meeting of the Council of Ministers held Wednesday took this decision, said Minister for Information and Communications, Surendra Kumar Karki, who is also the government Spokesperson.

Tenure of both TRC and CIEDP were being expired today. The term was extended as per the recommendation they made to the government, said Minister Karki.

The transitional mechanisms were established two years ago.

Meanwhile, Spokesperson at CIEDP, Dr Bishnu Pathak, observed that the term extension has encouraged them to complete the activities. “CIEDP’s task is to cater justice to the victims, so the extension of the term was imperative,” he said, adding that the CIED had received 2,888 complaints.

Similarly, TRC member Manchala Jha said the TRC had received 58,052 complaints in two years.