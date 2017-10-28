28 Oct, Kathmandu: The government has formed a three-member committee under the coordination of Home Ministry’s joint secretary Man Bahadur BK to carry out investigations into the accident in which a bus plunged into the Trishuli River in Dhading this morning.

The other two members on the committee are the senior superintendents of Nepal Police and Armed Police Force, according to Home Ministry’s spokesperson Narayan Prasad Sharma Duwadi.

The Ministry has wished for the eternal peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to those injured in the accident.

Passengers and all the authorities concerned have been urged to take awareness from their respective behalf and pay proper attention to the traffic management.

A passenger bus (Na 6 Kha 1467) en route to Kathmandu from Rajbiraj, Saptari veered off the road and plunged into the river some 35 meters down from the road after the driver lost control over it at Bangemode of Gajuri Rural Municipality- 5 early this morning.

The Ministry said that it was last updated that 30 people died on the spot and 16 were hurt in the accident.

Among the severely injured, two have been admitted to the Trauma Centre while others are undergoing treatment at a Gajuri-based hospital. The Ministry stated that the local administration has been instructed to make all necessary measures to make search and rescue efforts effective and arrangements for ensuring appropriate medical treatment of the injured. RSS