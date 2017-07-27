27 July, Malekhu (Dhading): A truck plunged into the Trishuli River from nearby Bihani Petrol Pump at Gajuri rural municipality-2 along the Prithvi Highway this morning.

According to Police Inspector at the District Traffic Police Office, Gajuri, Krishna Sapkota, the truck (Ba 4 Kha 5146) veered off the road around 40 metres to the Trishuli River.

Truck driver Kale Damai is at large. The truck is also not visible in the river.

The truck plunged into the river nearby the hotel where the driver and his helper took breakfast, said Purswottam Rimal, a local.

Details of the accident are yet to be ascertained. The status of truck and driver is still unknown as it is difficult to find with the increased water level in the river.

Police and locals have intensified the search for the driver and truck. RSS