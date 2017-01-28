TU publishes FSU elections schedule

28 Jan, Kathmandu: Tribhuvan University (TU) has published the schedule for the Free Student Union (FSU) elections that will take place on February 25 this year. The elections supposed to be held in every two years are going to be conducted after a gap of eight years.

TU students Welfare and sports Directorate’s Executive Director Ganga Bahadur Thapa shared that as per the schedule, the list of voters will be published on February 12 and complaints against the voters’ list will may be registered on February 17 by 5:00 pm.

Election committee in each campus will publish the final voters’ list by 5:00 pm on February 16 while nomination forms will be distributed to candidates on February 15.

Similarly, candidates for both first-past-the-post and proportional systems will have to submit their sealed nomination forms until 5:00 pm on February 16 and the final list of contestants from the first-past-the-post system will be published by 3:00 pm on February 19.

Likewise, those who wish to withdraw nomination can do it by 3:00 pm on February 19 and the concerned election committee will publish the final list of candidates by 4:00 pm on the same day.

Considering the elections, the TU has stopped the enrollment in all the campus for Bachelor and Masters’ degree first year and first semester.