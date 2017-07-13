13 July, Kathmandu: Tribhuvan University (TU), Office of the Controller of Examinations, on Thursday published results of the Masters in Arts (MA) Economics and Home Science, second year examinations conducted under the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences in year 2072 BS.

Similarly, results of the Masters in Arts first year Fine Arts compartmental examinations conducted under the same faculty around the same time have been published today.

The results can be viewed online at

www.educationsansar.com, www.edusanjal.com, www.tu.net.np and www.educationkhabar.com as well as known by dialing 1602 from Nepal Telecom phones.

The results can also be known by sending an SMS at 4949. RSS