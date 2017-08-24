24 August, Kathmandu: Tribhuvan University, the oldest educational institution of the country, is without examination controller for the past three days, severely affecting administrative work. “The process to prepare a transcript has been affected as a result.

Now we are only receiving application for a transcript,” said joint examination controller Pashupati Adhikari.

Other economic work like checking the answer sheets, providing remuneration for examiners has also been affected, he added. TU is yet to get examination controller after the tenure of former examination controller Pushpa Raj Joshi ended on August 20.