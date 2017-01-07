Tusker found dead in paddy field

7 Jan, Bhimdattanagar: A wild elephant was found dead at Kha Gaun in Purnabas Municipality, Kanchanpur on Friday.

The male elephant of estimated five years of age was found lying dead at a local paddy field, said District Forest Office, Kanchanpur.

“The elephant from a nearby jungle across the border in India was found dead in Purnabas,” District Forest Official, Shiva Prasad Sharma said, adding “The elephant has a bloated stomach.” Sharma suspected the elephant could have died due to illness as it did not have any injuries in the body.

The elephant was buried after due legal process on the same day. A team from the Area Forest Office has started investigation into the death of the pachyderm. Herds of elephants from Dudhwa National Park in India have time and again strayed into Nepal’s Purnabas area. RSS