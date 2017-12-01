1 Dec, Accham: Police in Accham have arrested 12 persons on the charge of indulging in anti-election activities.

They were arrested from various parts of the district in a police crackdown in the lead up to the near-coming elections to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies. Those arrested belong to the Communist Party of Nepal (Biplav) that has been carrying out activities to disturb the election, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Dadhiram Neupane.

However, the police have not revealed any details about them. “Investigation is underway, we will make the details public only after it is over,” DSP Neupane said.