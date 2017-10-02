2 Oct, Chitwan: Police here today arrested two persons on the charge of throwing acid at the engineer at the Ratnanagar Municipality in Chitwan district, Prakash Chandra Dhungana on September 17 this year.

The arrested ones were Narayan Neupane, member of Communist Party of Nepal, and Sushil Koirala of the same party, according to the District Police Office, Chitwan.

The alleged perpetrators, both belonging to Bharatpur in Chitwan, had barged into the office of engineer Dhungana and had thrown the acid, according to the police.

There were a group of people who were involved in this criminal activity, according to police, who also had scattered a six-point pamphlet in the engineer’s office after the attack.

Search for the rest of those involved into the incident is underway while investigation into the case is also being carried out, police added. RSS

