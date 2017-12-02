2 Dec, Kathmandu: Police held two persons in illegal possession of Rs 1.4 from Rehdon bridge in Samakhusi in the Capital on Friday night.

A team from Metropolitan Police Beat, Ranibari arrested Kiran Bhattarai and Sagar Lamsal from Dhading district during a security check.

The source, and purpose of transporting the money are yet to be known, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Dipak Bohara, adding that investigations were on. Police however suspect that the amount was received through Hundi, which is illegal in Nepal.