7 July, Kathmandu: Two bills have been tabled in today’s meeting of the Legislature-Parliament.

The bills presented are—Inter Government Financial Management Bill-2074 BS and National Natural Resources and Financial Commission Bill-2074 BS.

Presenting the bills, Finance Minister Gyanendra Bahadur Karki said that the bills are brought for financial management among federation, state and local-level.

Earlier, the meeting rejected the protest note brought by Prem Suwal, Dilli Prasad Kafle and Anuradha Thapa Magar of Nepal Workers and Peasants Party, with majority. RSS