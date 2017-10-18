18 Oct, Jitpur, Kapilvastu: Two children, who were staying in a hostel belonging to the Manakamana Sanskrit Gurukul at Banaganga Municipality-2 in the district, have gone missing since Monday, their families said.

The missing boys have been identified as Sagar of Shivaraj Municipality-5, 10-year-old son of Nita Bhattarai, and Arjun Subedi, 12, of Dhangadhi. The affected families have accused the school of negligence in the incident.

The families have filed a complaint with the police. The search has been launched for the missing boys, said Inspector Raju Karki.