23 June, Chitwan: The dead bodies of two persons travelling through the police van that plunged into the Trishuli River along with landslide nearby Kalikhola of the Narayangarh-Muglin road stretch have been recovered.

The dead bodies of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) at Area Police Office, Muglin Nischal Tamang, 29, and police van driver Deepak Kumar Maskey, 30, were taken out from the debris.

Tamang originally hails from Khaniya rural municipality -4 of Dhading district and Maskey from Haraiya-6 of Bara district.

According to SP Deepak Thapa, the dead bodies were found stuck in the landslide in between the river and road.

Driver Maskey and ASI Tamang were in the front seats of the vehicle.

Police personnel Sandeep Karki and Leela Bahadur Chepang have also been disappeared in the landslide.

It is informed that police van (Na 1 Jha 1390) along with two SLR guns were also buried in the landslide. RSS