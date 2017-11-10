10 Nov, Bhaktapur: Two persons were killed, and two other injured in separate road accidents in Bhaktapur and Kaski districts on Thursday evening.

A man died when two motorcycles collided head-on in Sanothimi in Bhaktapur. The deceased has been identified as Sanu Kaji Shrestha, 42, of Kebalpur-10 in Dhading, the rider of one of the motorcycles involved in the accident. Shrestha died in the course of treatment at Blue Cross Hospital in Tripureshwor.

The injured Kamal Bahadur Baskota, 24, of Dhading, a pillion passenger on one of the motorcycles, has been referred to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Prajwal Maharjan.

Another injured Rohit Bade, 18, of Madhyapur Thimi Municipality-7, the rider of another ill-fated motorcycle (Ba. 90 Pa. 3965), is being treated at Madhyapur Hospital.

Likewise, a man was killed when a scooter collided head on with a microbus (Ga 1 Kha 6454) at Pokhara Lekhnath Metropolitan City-19. The deceased has been identified as the scooter rider Ram Bhandari, 48, of the locality. RSS