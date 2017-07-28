28 July, Gaur: Rautahat Police has arrested two persons from Bam canal for illegally possessing one kilogram of gold this afternoon.

Police held Dinanath Gupta, 24, and Saroj Raya Yadav, 21, of Gaur Municipality-5 for possessing the gold worth Rs 4.64 million, Superintendent of Police Yagya Binod Pokharel said.

Police seized the gold while carrying out a search in a vehicle bearing Indian number plate based on a tip off, SP Pokharel said.

According to Pokharel, the precious yellow metal has been handed over to the officials of the Inland Revenue Office, Pathalaiya. The Police also impounded the TATA vehicle used by the alleged smugglers.RSS